JOPLIN, MO. — Nathan Culley allowed just one earned run over six innings for the Minnesota State baseball team, as the Mavericks won their season-opener 4-1 over Missouri Western Friday.
Zach Stroh went 2 for 2 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI for MSU. Aidan Byrne went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Jack Zigan tossed three shutout innings to get the save.
The Mavericks (1-0) play Northwest Missouri State Saturday at Joplin.
