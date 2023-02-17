JOPLIN, MO. — Nathan Culley allowed just one earned run over six innings for the Minnesota State baseball team, as the Mavericks won their season-opener 4-1 over Missouri Western Friday.

Zach Stroh went 2 for 2 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI for MSU. Aidan Byrne went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Jack Zigan tossed three shutout innings to get the save.

The Mavericks (1-0) play Northwest Missouri State Saturday at Joplin.

