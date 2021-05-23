The Free Press

MANKATO — Minnesota State has been seeded third for the NCAA II Central Region baseball tournament, which begins Thursday at Warrensburg, Missouri.

The Mavericks (37-8), who won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular-season and tournament championship, will face Arkansas Tech at 11 a.m. in the opening round of the six-team, double-elimination tourney.

Host Central Missouri is the No. 1 seed and will play Henderson State. In the other opening-round game, No. 2 Augustana take on Southern Arkansas.

The tournament continues through Saturday, with the winner advancing to the final eight at Cary, North Carolina.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you