MANKATO — Brendan Knoll, Nick Altermatt and Jack Brown combined to blank Northern State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball doubleheader Saturday at Bowyer Field.
The Mavericks won 8-0 and 5-0.
Knoll pitched a four-hitter in the opener, striking out seven. Aidan Byrne had a two-run single in the first inning, and Jackson Hauge hit a three-run homer in the sixth. Ben Livorsi and Altermatt also had RBI singles in the sixth.
In Game 2, Altermatt pitched seven innings, giving up just five hits while striking out five. Jack Brown finished the shutout, striking out three.
Hauge hit a solo homer to highlight the offense.
The Mavericks (20-4, 13-2 in Northern Sun) wrap up the series with Northern State on Sunday at Bowyer Field.
