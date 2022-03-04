DAVENPORT, FLA. — Nick Altermatt drove in three runs as Minnesota State split a nonconference baseball doubleheader with Findlay on Friday.
The Mavericks won the opener 6-2 and lost the second game 15-5.
In Game 1, Cam Kline got the win, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.
Ben Livoris drove in two runs, while Altermatt, Ryan Wickman and Ryan Bachman each had one RBI.
In the second game, Altermatt and Beau Schumacher each had two RBIs, while Jackson Hauge had two hits and an RBI.
The Mavericks (2-1) play Tiffin on Saturday at Davenport, Florida.
