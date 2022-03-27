SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Nick Altermatt pitched a complete game and drove in the winning run as Minnesota State defeated Mary 2-1 in the first game of a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader Sunday.
The Mavericks swept the doubleheader with a 7-6 victory, scoring the winning run on a balk in the bottom of the 10th inning.
In the opener, Altermatt allowed four hits with seven strikeouts. Altermatt had both of Minnesota State's hits, including an RBI single in the fifth inning. Cam Kline scored in the fourth on a wild pitch.
In Game 2, the Mavericks scored the winning with a hit by pitch, two walks and a balk. Altermatt had two hits, including a two-run homer, and Ben Livorsi and Mikey Gottschalk each had an RBI.
Kyle Nordby was the winning pitcher with two scoreless innings of relief.
The Mavericks (13-4) are scheduled to host a doubleheader against St. Cloud State on Wednesday at Bowyer Field.
