MANKATO -- Minnesota State and Bethany Lutheran have added a baseball game against each other to their schedules.

The Vikings will host the Mavericks for one nine-inning game, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Rogers Park.

The Mavericks are 5-0 in the series with Bethany. The last time these teams met, the Mavericks won 23-8 in 2016.

The Mavericks are 2-1 this season, while Bethany opens the season Wednesday with a doubleheader against St. John's at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Free Press

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you