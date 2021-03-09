MANKATO -- Minnesota State and Bethany Lutheran have added a baseball game against each other to their schedules.
The Vikings will host the Mavericks for one nine-inning game, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Rogers Park.
The Mavericks are 5-0 in the series with Bethany. The last time these teams met, the Mavericks won 23-8 in 2016.
The Mavericks are 2-1 this season, while Bethany opens the season Wednesday with a doubleheader against St. John's at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Free Press
