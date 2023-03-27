WAYNE, NEB. — Jack Brown pitched 4.2 shutout innings in relief for the Minnesota State baseball team in a 4-3 NSIC win over Minot State Monday. MSU won two of three in the series, after splitting a doubleheader Sunday.
Aidan Byrne knocked in the game-winning run with a fielder's choice in the 11th.
Adam Schneider went 1 for 2 with an RBI and three walks for the Mavericks, and Brock Johnson went 1 for 4 with two walks and two runs scored.
MSU (15-5, 5-1 in NSIC) has a doubleheader against Bemidji State Tuesday at Sioux City, Iowa.
