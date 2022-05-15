BRANDON, S.D. — The Minnesota State baseball team scored three runs in the eighth inning to secure a 6-5 victory over Augustana in the NSIC Tournament  championship game Sunday.

Ben Livorsi finished 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two walks. Livorsi hit a key two-run homer in the eighth that plated what would eventually be the game-winning run. Aidan Byrne went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, and Jackson Hauge hit a solo homer for MSU.

Kyle Nordby pitched a scoreless seventh inning in relief to get the win. Nathan Culley allowed no runs in the eighth or ninth to get the two-inning save.

The Mavericks (39-7) have earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with the win.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you