BRANDON, S.D. — The Minnesota State baseball team scored three runs in the eighth inning to secure a 6-5 victory over Augustana in the NSIC Tournament championship game Sunday.
Ben Livorsi finished 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two walks. Livorsi hit a key two-run homer in the eighth that plated what would eventually be the game-winning run. Aidan Byrne went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, and Jackson Hauge hit a solo homer for MSU.
Kyle Nordby pitched a scoreless seventh inning in relief to get the win. Nathan Culley allowed no runs in the eighth or ninth to get the two-inning save.
The Mavericks (39-7) have earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.