MANKATO — Minnesota State men’s basketball coach Matt Margenthaler announced that Tyrell Stuttley has signed a national letter of intent to join the Mavericks next season.
Stuttley, a 6-foot-4 wing from Onalaska, Wisconsin, averaged 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game during his junior season, shooting 61.0% from the field. He scored 10 or more points in all but one game last season, with two double-doubles.
Stuttley’s older sister, Tayla, is a junior on the Minnesota State women’s basketball team.
The recruiting class includes Mason Muller of Petersburg, Illinois, and Brady Williams of Dover-Eyota, who have already signed letters of intent.
The Mavericks (1-2) host Crown College in a nonconference game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
