Dylan Peeters, a 6-foot-8 transfer from Truman State, has committed to play basketball at Minnesota State.
Peeters, who is fom Eldridge, Iowa, posted his commitment on social media Saturday.
Last season, Peeters played nearly 19 minutes per game, averaging 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds. He shot 62.4% from the field, without attempting a 3-pointer, and 80.8% at the free throw line.
Peeters, who has one season of eligibility, is a former teammate of Sam Nissen, who transfered to Minnesota State last season but was injured.
The Mavericks were 17-12 last season, including an 11-11 record in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Trevor Moore and Kelby Kramer were the team's only seniors, though freshmen Isaiah Davis, Drew Lewis and Ryan Sweeney have announced they entered the transfer portal.
Will Opsahl, a 6-7 wing from Goodhue, has also announced his commitment to Minnesota State.
