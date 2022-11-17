MANKATO — Twelve Minnesota State football players were honored by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with season-ending awards, which were announced Wednesday.
Offensive linemen Jack Roussel and Marshall Foerner and receiver Nyles Williams were named to the all-conference first-team offense, while safety Payton Conrad and linebacker Trent Carpenter were named to the first-team defense. Returner Trey Vaval was named to the special teams first team and defensive second team as a cornerback.
Quarterback Hayden Ekern, running back Shen Butler-Lawson, linebacker Jacob Daulton, defensive end Maven Kretche, defensive tackle Blake Van Veldhuizen and linebacker Alijah McGhee received second-team honors.
Minnesota State (9-2) hosts Wayne State (9-2) in the opening game of the NCAA tournament at noon Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.
The Free Press
