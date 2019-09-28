Winona State. 0-3-3-0—6
Minnesota State 14-3-0-3—20
FIRST QUARTER
MSU — Nate Gunn 1 run (Luke Williams kick), 13:43.
MSU — Gunn 6 run (Williams kick), 1:24
SECOND QUARTER
WSU — Paul Ortiz 41 FG, 0:30
MSU — Ashton Garner 39 FG, 0:00
THIRD QUARTER
WSU — Ortiz 28 FG, 1:32
FOURTH QUARTER
MSU — Williams 19 FG, 8:37
---------------------
WSU MSU
First downs 15 19
Rushing (att.-yds.) 32-80 41-152
Passing (com.-att.-int.) 15-31-3 10-19-1
Passing yards 107 177
Total offense (att.-yds.) 63-187 60-329
Punts (no.-avg.) 5-41.6 4-32.0
Fumbles (no.-lost) 0-0 0-1
Penalties (no.-yds.) 4-37 6-76
Possession time 30:36 29:24
Third-down conversions 9-16 2-10
Fourth-down conversions 0-1 1-1
Red-zone conversions 2-3 3-4
Sacks by 0-0 4-33
Attendance: 5,018
-----------------
RUSHING: Winona State — Santiago Lloyd 23-81, Jacobson 2-29, Gran 1-(-3), Burke 6-(-27). Minnesota State — Gunn 27-107, Arnold 2-17, Ekowa 5-13, Schlichte 2-11, Ver Mulm 2-6, Taormina 1-2.
PASSING: Winona State — Burke 15-31-3, 107 yards. Minnesota State — Ekowa 8-12-0, 119 yards, Schlichte 2-7-1, 58 yards.
RECEIVING: Augustana — Knutson 5-50, Gran 4-19, Anderson 2-16, Balliu 2-6, Schleicher 1-8, Santiago-Lloyd 1-8. Minnesota State — Zylstra 5-79, Arnold 1-50, Taormina 1-24, Sample 1-13, Gunn 1-6, Schmidt 1-5.
FIELD GOALS: Augustana — Ortiz 2-2 (41, 28). Minnesota State — Williams 1-1 (19), Garner 1-2 (39)
