Winona State.           0-3-3-0—6

Minnesota State     14-3-0-3—20

FIRST QUARTER

MSU — Nate Gunn 1 run (Luke Williams kick), 13:43.

MSU — Gunn 6 run (Williams kick), 1:24

SECOND QUARTER

WSU — Paul Ortiz 41 FG, 0:30

MSU — Ashton Garner 39 FG, 0:00

THIRD QUARTER

WSU — Ortiz 28 FG, 1:32

FOURTH QUARTER

MSU — Williams 19 FG, 8:37

---------------------

                                     WSU        MSU

First downs                     15           19

Rushing (att.-yds.)          32-80      41-152

Passing (com.-att.-int.)    15-31-3   10-19-1

Passing yards                  107         177

Total offense (att.-yds.)    63-187    60-329

Punts (no.-avg.)               5-41.6     4-32.0

Fumbles (no.-lost)            0-0          0-1

Penalties (no.-yds.)           4-37       6-76

Possession time                30:36     29:24

Third-down conversions     9-16       2-10

Fourth-down conversions   0-1         1-1

Red-zone conversions        2-3         3-4

Sacks by                          0-0         4-33

Attendance:                     5,018

-----------------

RUSHING: Winona State — Santiago Lloyd 23-81, Jacobson 2-29, Gran 1-(-3), Burke 6-(-27). Minnesota State — Gunn 27-107, Arnold 2-17, Ekowa 5-13, Schlichte 2-11, Ver Mulm 2-6, Taormina 1-2.

PASSING: Winona State — Burke 15-31-3, 107 yards. Minnesota State — Ekowa 8-12-0, 119 yards, Schlichte 2-7-1, 58 yards.

RECEIVING: Augustana — Knutson 5-50, Gran 4-19, Anderson 2-16, Balliu 2-6, Schleicher 1-8, Santiago-Lloyd 1-8. Minnesota State — Zylstra 5-79, Arnold 1-50, Taormina 1-24, Sample 1-13, Gunn 1-6, Schmidt 1-5.

FIELD GOALS: Augustana — Ortiz 2-2 (41, 28). Minnesota State — Williams 1-1 (19), Garner 1-2 (39)

 

