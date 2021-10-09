MANKATO — Sydney Langseth scored the overtime winner for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team in a 7-6 nonconference victory over Lindenwood Saturday afternoon at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Mavericks led 5-1 at the second intermission, but Lindenwood scored five unanswered goals in the third, eventually taking its first lead at 15:21.
However, Langseth scored the first of her two goals to tie the score at 16:35, sending it to overtime.
Claire Butorac finished with two goals and an assist for the Mavericks, while Brittyn Fleming and Brooke Bryant each added a goal and an assist.
Jessica Boland also scored for MSU.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 53-20.
MSU (5-1, 1-1 in WCHA) plays Minnesota at 6:07 p.m. Friday in Minneapolis.
