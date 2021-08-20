The Free Press
MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team has found its next assistant coach.
MSU head coach Mike Hastings announced the hiring of Paul Kirtland in a press release Friday. Kirtland was hired to replace longtime assistant Darren Blue, who stepped away to take a job in the private sector after 21 seasons behind the MSU bench.
“We are excited to add Paul Kirtland to our coaching staff,” Hastings said in the press release. “He is respected across college hockey and brings an energy and passion to recruiting and player development that our program will benefit from.”
Kirtland, a native of Vernon, Conn., spent last season as an assistant coach with the Yale men’s hockey team, although the Bulldogs did not compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He spent the two seasons prior to that on the staff at Sacred Heart.
Kirtland has also worked in the juniors ranks, spending the 2017-18 season with Dubuque of the United States Hockey League, and 2013-15 with Fairbanks of the North American Hockey League.
A 2013 Ohio State graduate, Kirtland played for the Buckeyes from 2009-12. He also played one season of professional hockey in the ECHL.
“It is an honor to be joining the Maverick hockey family,” Kirtland said in the release. “The tradition of excellence for this program is well-known and I am excited to begin working with the staff and student athletes to contribute to their continued success. I would like to thank athletic director Kevin Buisman and Coach Hastings for affording me this opportunity.”
