Bowling Green 1-0-0—1
Minnesota State 2-0-3—5
FIRST PERIOD
Scoring: 1. MSU-Mackey 2 (Gerads 1, Spooner 1) 8:39; 2. BG-Rauhauser 4 (unassisted) shg 9:18; 3. MSU-Michaelis 5 (Tuomie 3, Scheid 5) ppg 18:29
Penalties: Johnson, BG (slashing) 8:39; Linkenheld, BG (boarding) 17:31
SECOND PERIOD
Scoring: None
Penalties: Mackey, MSU (holding) 3:21; Scheid, MSU (interference) 12:21
THIRD PERIOD
Scoring: 4. MSU-Spooner 1 (unassisted) 9:06; 5. Napravnik 2 (Smith 6, Gerads 2) 11:39; 6. MSU-Gerard 5 (Michaelis 4, Tuomie 4) ppg 17:34
Penalties: Lloyd, BG (interference) 15:56
SUMMARIES
Shots on goal: BG 7-9-8—24; MSU 13-6-11—30. Penalties: BG 3 for 6 minutes; MSU 2 for 4 minutes. Power plays: BG 0 for 2; MSU 2 for 3. Goalie saves: BG Dop 11-6-8—24 (5 GA); MSU McKay 6-9-8—23 (1 GA)
Referees: Peter Friesema, Bruce Vida. Linesmen: Kevin Cassidy, Matt Tyree.
Attendance: 5,127
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.