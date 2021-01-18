MANKATO — Minnesota State, which picked up a couple of road wins over a ranked opponent last weekend, is rated No. 2 in the USCHO NCAA Division I men’s hockey poll, which was announced Monday.
The Mavericks, who earned 3-0 and 6-2 victories at No. 19 Lake Superior State on Friday and Saturday, were rated fifth in last week’s poll. The Mavericks received three first-place votes in this week’s poll.
Boston College is No. 1, while North Dakota, Minnesota and Bowling Green round out the top five.
Minnesota State (7-1-1) hosts Ferris State on Friday at 7:07 p.m. and Saturday at 6:07 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.