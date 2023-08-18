The Free Press
Minnesota State men’s hockey Coach Luke Strand announced Friday that 10 student-athletes will join the Mavericks this season.
Center Kaden Bohlsen, a transfer after three seasons at Nebraska-Omaha, had two goals and an assist in 26 games last season.
Center Brian Carrabes played two seasons at Boston University. He had 10 points in 35 games over those two seasons.
Wing Tyler Haskins played 13 games as a freshman at Denver.
Defenseman Brandon Koch came to Minnesota State from Air Force, where he played in 121 games in four seasons with 18 goals and 59 assists.
Bret Moravec, a center, played the last two seasons with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League, where he had 29 goals and 28 assists in 57 games and helped win the BCHL championship.
Defenseman Jordan Power played three seasons at Clarkson, appearing in 95 games with eight goals and 15 points. Last season, he had 11 assists.
Forward Jordan Steinmetz is a grad transfer from St. Lawrence, where he played in 122 games with 16 goals and 19 assists.
Evan Murr, a defenseman, played for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL last season. He had four goals and 19 assists in 62 games.
Defenseman Jakob Stender played two seasons for the Fargo Force of the USHL. He scored seven goals with 17 assists in 58 games last season.
Forward Kade Nielsen played for the NAHL’s Chippewa Steel last season, collecting 27 goals and 29 assists in 58 games.
The Mavericks open the season on Oct. 13-14 with a home series against St. Cloud State.
