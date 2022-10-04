MANKATO — Minnesota State is rated fifth in the USCHO NCAA Division I men’s hockey poll announced Monday.
The Mavericks, who were rated third last week, earned 738 points in this week’s USCHO balloting. Denver garnered 986 points and 41 first-place votes in earning top billing this week.
The University of Minnesota, this week’s opponent for the Mavericks, picked up 938 points and six first-place votes to rank second.
Minnesota State opens the season with a game against Minnesota in Minneapolis Friday night before a home game with the Gophers on Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.