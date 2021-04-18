The college hockey season started amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, and the pandemic quickly touched Minnesota State’s season.
A day after a dominant 5-0 season-opening victory Nov. 22 at Bemidji State, MSU learned it had positive coronavirus results within its team personnel, leading to a postponement of the second game in that series.
After a two-week quarantine, the Mavericks resumed the season Dec. 6 at Michigan Tech, but were unable to play Dec. 12-13 when first Northern Michigan, and then the Milwaukee School of Engineering, each had to postpone due to positive cases within their team personnel.
Prior to the holiday break, the Mavericks were only able to get five games played due to all the COVID-related disruptions.
A season that started with uncertainty wasn’t going smoothly. The Mavericks weren’t able to get into game shape because of the lack of games, and the mental toll was likely even more significant.
“You don’t know what emotion they’re experiencing daily,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in November. “I think a really big piece in this is making sure the lines of communication are open so that we can find out how they are really doing.”
The Mavericks finished the first “half” of the season at 3-1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.