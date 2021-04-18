The Mavericks returned from the holiday break red hot, allowing only three goals in a six-game winning streak to start the second half of the season.
During the streak, goaltender Dryden McKay recorded three consecutive shutouts and posted a scoreless minutes streak of 2:17:37, the ninth longest in WCHA history and the second longest of McKay’s career.
“He’s on a special string here that’s pretty unique,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said after the third shutout. “I haven’t been around that in quite some time. He’s just been real focused on what his job is, and he’s been very good at it.”
MSU had an early February series against Bowling Green with first place in the WCHA on the line and made a statement. The Mavericks dominated both games in a series many felt would be extremely close, taking a firm lead in the conference.
It was a lead MSU never surrendered.
On Feb. 25, the Mavericks clinched their fourth consecutive MacNaughton Cup as WCHA regular-season champions with a 4-3 overtime home victory against Bemidji State. It was the first time a team had won four consecutive MacNaughton Cups.
Julian Napravnik scored the game-winner, after having a pass deflected into the goal by a Beavers’ defender.
“Very blessed with this group, especially the seniors,” Hastings said after the game. “I’m just happy for them because they put a lot of work into it.
“It wasn’t a Mona Lisa. At this time of the year, it doesn’t have to be. You’ve just got to win and move on.”
The Mavericks finished the regular season at 18-3-1, with a 13-1 record in the WCHA. They swept Ferris State in the WCHA quarterfinals, but fell to Northern Michigan 5-1 in the semifinals.
