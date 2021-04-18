The Mavericks entered the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament looking to complete the task that had eluded them six times — win an NCAA Tournament game.
After a rough start led to a 2-0 deficit in their first-round game against Quinnipiac, the Mavericks mounted a furious comeback, eventually tying the game at 3 with just over a minute to play.
Ryan Sandelin got the game-winner in overtime, finally getting that first national-tournament win for the Mavericks.
“You start thinking about some of the fans that have been through the heartbreak, they’ve stuck with us,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said after the game. “Before you ever visit the penthouse, sometimes you’ve got to visit the outhouse.”
In the regional final against Minnesota, the slow start that had plagued MSU for weeks didn’t happen. Sam Morton and Sandelin each scored first-period goals for the Mavericks, and they never looked back.
MSU played stifling defense in the second and third periods against the Gophers, eventually winning 4-0 to reach the first Frozen Four in program history.
“I don’t know if it was just getting that off our back ... but the guys came out and they played free,” Hastings said after the game. “We wanted to try and play from ahead because we’d gotten tired of playing from behind.”
Along with beating Quinnipiac and Minnesota, the Mavericks also fended off COVID-19. MSU had five consecutive days of negative tests at the regional, something that was necessary to be able to play.
There was added stress when both Michigan and Notre Dame were forced to bow out of their regionals due to virus protocols.
“You’re trying to survive the day. Then you’re trying to survive the week just so you have an opportunity to compete,” Hastings said at the regional. “That can be a very stressful situation.
“I wouldn’t be telling you the truth if (I didn’t say) every time we go in and we get tested while we’re here, that there’s not a little bit of anxiety in that room until all the tests come back and we’re clean.”
