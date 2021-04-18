The buzz was everywhere around Minnesota State ahead of its first Frozen Four appearance.
There were hype videos, former Mavericks glowing with pride and fans doing anything possible to secure a ticket and get to Pittsburgh.
Just as they did at the regional, the Mavericks did everything right in terms of avoiding the virus, but it didn’t go quite as well on the ice.
MSU got off to a poor start in its semifinal against St. Cloud State and eventually trailed 3-1 in the second after the Huskies were able to capitalize on some MSU mistakes.
However, as they’d done so many times, the Mavericks got to work in the second half of the game and mounted a comeback. Walker Duehr and Nathan Smith scored to tie the game late in the second, and Dallas Gerads gave MSU a 4-3 lead early in the third.
The Mavericks eventually fell in the final minute, when the Huskies’ Nolan Walker tipped the game-winner past Dryden McKay with 53.2 seconds remaining.
“When you have two evenly matched teams, a play at the end of the game can make the difference, and they found a way to do it and we didn’t,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said after the game. “As much as it hurts, we’ve got to own the outcome.”
Despite the loss, MSU’s fans had a great time in Pittsburgh, enjoying the various sites and attractions. Prior to the game against the Huskies, fans gathered at the Souper Bowl, a bar across from the street of PPG Paints Arena that was the designated MSU pregame hangout.
“There’s less people, less crowds, less waits ... it’s been a comfortable weekend in a major city without having to worry too much because crowds aren’t really big,” TJ Palesotti, who was in Pittsburgh for both games, said.
