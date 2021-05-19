MANKATO — Minnesota State announced its top women's and men's athlete awards on Wednesday.
Because of the unusual school year caused by the pandemic, Minnesota State did not name senior athletes of the year, choosing to recognize a top senior for every sport.
The top senior women's athletes are Hannah McCarville for softball, Molly Riley for soccer, Grace Hartman for track and field, Micayla Porter for volleyball, Tori Roth for swimming and diving, Tyanna Washa for tennis, Faith Krause for golf, Carisa Weyenberg for cross country, Tristen Truax for hockey and Rachel Shumski for basketball.
The top senior men's athletes are Bryant Brown for track and field, Riese Zmolek for hockey, Kyle Rathman for wrestling, Jamal Nixon for basketball, Joey Werner for baseball and Hunter Toppel for football.
