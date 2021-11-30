MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s basketball team jumped into the National Association of Basketball Coaches poll, sitting at No. 17.
MSU, which received votes in the previous poll, posted wins against Concordia-St. Paul (81-66), Bethany Lutheran (97-66) and Waldorf (103-73) last week.
Minnesota State resumes Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Thursday at home against Upper Iowa. The Peacocks were also ranked in the national poll, debuting at No. 19.
Augustana and Minnesota Duluth are both receiving votes.
The Free Press
