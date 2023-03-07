GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — The Minnesota State men’s golf team shot 599 to finish fourth at the two-day Maverick Desert Classic held at the Palm Valley Golf Club.
Concordia won the event at 577.
Alex Bradley and Ben Laffen each finished with a 158 (+4) which was good for 11th place. Max Brud shot a team-low 70 Tuesday, as he finished tied for 16th at 149.
MSU returns to action Mar. 27-28 at the NSIC Preview at the Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Missouri.
