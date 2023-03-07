Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.