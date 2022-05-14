ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Minnesota State men’s track and field team scored 214 points to win its 10th consecutive NSIC outdoor track and field championship.
The Mavericks’ 4x100-meter relay team of Ezekiel Clark, Prince Nti, Nicholas Sharma, and Daniel Attoh won the conference title at 41.25.
Shaheed Hickman won the 100m dash at 10.58, and Tanner Maier took the 800m run (1:52.23).
Carter Aguilera won the conference title in the discus at 182-foot-9, while Kevin Wu took the javelin throw with a toss of 206-5. Carson Dittel was victorious in the pole vault with a leap of 16-10.
Qualifying MSU athletes will return to action May 26 at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Allendale, Michigan.
