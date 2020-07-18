The Free Press
MANKATO — Former Minnesota State swimmer Maggie Knier has been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
Last month, Knier was nominated by Minnesota State and is one of a record 605 nominees across the NCAA. The NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their careers.
The nominees represent all three NCAA divisions, with 259 nominees from Division I, 126 from Division II and 220 from Division III.
Knier was named to the dean’s list every semester she attended Minnesota State, graduating with a 4.0 grade-point average with a double major in marketing and mass media.
Knier was named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team three times and recently received CoSIDA Academic All-American second-team honors for the second time in her career. Knier also was the recipient of the Northern Sun’s Willis R. Kelly Scholar-Athlete Award for Academic Excellence.
As a freshman, Knier claimed All-America honors as a member of the 200 freestyle relay team that finished third at the NCAA Championships. She also claimed five all-conference honors during her career and received the Northern Sun Elite 18 Award three times, which is awarded to the student-athlete with the highest GPA competing at the conference championships.
The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, who will be named this fall.
Basketball smarts
The Minnesota State men’s basketball team has received the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award for its efforts in the classroom last season.
The award recognizes academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better for the 2019-20 season.
The Mavericks had a 3.29 GPA for the 2019-20 season. Minnesota State is one of nine schools from the Northern Sun to receive the award, joining Augustana, Bemidji State, Mary, MSU Moorhead, St. Cloud State, Upper Iowa, Wayne State and Winona State.
Minnesota State finished last with a 17-15 record and advanced to the finals of the NSIC Tournament.
Wise guys
Two Minnesota State men’s basketball players, senior Kevin Krieger and junior Frankie Mack, have been named to the NABC Honors Court for their academic performance.
To be eligible for the NABC Honors Court, a student-athlete must be a junior or senior with at least a 3.20 GPA.
Krieger, who majored in accounting, started all 32 games last season, averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.3% from the field. Krieger was named to the Northern Sun’s All-Academic Team/Team of Excellence.
Mack, who majored in sport management, appeared in 12 games with one start. Mack was also named to the Northern Sun All-Academic Team.
Soccer recruits
Minnesota State women’s soccer coach Brian Bahl announced that sophomores Olivia Sharar and Olivia Thoen will join the program in the fall.
Sharar, a midfielder from Ankeny, Iowa, is transferring from Indiana State, where she played in 15 matches last season.
Thoen, a defender from Ames, Iowa, is transferring from Drake. She played in just one match last season.
