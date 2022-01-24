MANKATO — Minnesota State women's hockey player Charlotte Akervik has been named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday.
Akervik finished with a goal and three assists in MSU's sweep over St. Thomas, including a goal and two assists in Friday’s 4-1 victory at UST.
This is the first WCHA weekly honor of Akervik’s career, and the eighth for MSU this season.
The Mavericks (12-11-1, 8-11-1 in WCHA) play Friday and Saturday at Minnesota-Duluth.
Silye, McNeely earn CCHA awards
MSU men's hockey player David Silye was named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association's Forward of the Week, while Jack McNeely earned Defenseman of the Week honors.
Silye recorded his first career hat trick in the Mavericks' 7-1 win over St. Thomas Saturday. He also won 19 of 26 faceoffs on the weekend.
McNeely had four points in the two-game series, including a goal and an assist in MSU's 5-1 road victory Thursday. He recorded two assists in Saturday's win.
Men's team back to No. 1
The Mavericks returned to the No. 1 spot in the USCHO.com poll after being ranked second last week.
The Mavericks received 948 points and 20-first place votes in this week's polling. Quinnipiac, which was ranked second last week, got 930 points and 18 first-place votes.
MSU has been ranked first in the USCHO poll eight different weeks this season.
The Mavericks (23-5, 17-3 in CCHA) will host Arizona State Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
