MANKATO — The Minnesota State men's hockey team was the No. 1 ranked team in both major national polls Monday.
In the USCHO.com poll, MSU earned 32 first-place votes and 967 total points. The Mavericks were second in last week’s poll.
MSU also topped the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, earning 15 first-place votes and 476 total points. The Mavericks were third in the poll last week.
Quinnipiac was second in both polls.
MSU (14-4, 10-2 in CCHA) travels to Bemidji State for a series Friday and Saturday.
Kondas wins WCHA award
MSU's Jessica Kondas earned the WCHA's Defensive Player of the Week award for the first time in her career, it was announced Monday.
Kondas finished with three assists in the Mavericks' weekend sweep of St. Thomas, including two in a 3-0 victory Saturday. She also blocked six shots in the series.
The Mavericks (7-9, 3-9 in WCHA) host St. Cloud State Friday and Saturday.
Anderson earns NSIC award
Minnesota State sophomore Quincy Anderson has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division player of the week, it was announced Monday.
Anderson averaged 27.5 points and 8.0 rebounds last week, while shooting 47.1% (16-of-34) from the field, including an 8-of-15 (.533) from 3-point range. He had his fourth career double-double of 35 points and 10 rebounds in an overtime win over Upper Iowa.
This is the second time Anderson has received player of the week honors.
Minnesota State (7-1, 2-1 in NSIC) plays Friday at Augustana and Saturday at Wayne State.
