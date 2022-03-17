MANKATO — Minnesota State men's hockey player Dryden McKay was named the Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Year, the league announced Thursday.
McKay, a two-time All-American, is 34-4 with a .933 save percentage, a 1.28 goals against average and nine shutouts so far this season. In 135 career games, he's 109-19-4 with a 1.46 GAA, and .932 save percentage.
Earlier this season, he became the men's Division I all-time leader in shutouts and currently sits at 33.
McKay was named a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker award Wednesday.
Hastings wins Coach of the Year
The CCHA named MSU men's hockey coach Mike Hastings Coach of the Year, the league announced Thursday.
The Mavericks have won 34 games under Hastings this year, the highest single-season win total in program history.
In 10 seasons behind the MSU bench, Hastings is 270-90-24, good for .725 winning percentage. No program in the country has won more games in Hastings' tenure.
Last month, worked as an assistant coach with team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Baseball moves to Gustavus field
Due to field conditions at Bowyer Field, the Minnesota State baseball team's Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference series against Minot State has been moved to the Gustavus Adolphus field in St. Peter.
Saturday's seven-inning doubleheader will be at 1:30 p.m., and the nine-inning series finale will start at noon on Sunday.
Minnesota State is 7-2 with a five-game winning streak.
