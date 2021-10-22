The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State senior Eli Thomas has been named a nominee for the 2021 Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award.
The Courage Award was first presented by the Football Writers Association of America in 2002, selected by a group of writers.
The requirements for nomination include displaying courage on or off the field, including overcoming an injury or physical handicap, preventing a disaster or living through hardship.
Thomas, who is from Elmira, New York, is tied for the team lead with 26 tackles, which includes 2.5 tackles for a loss.
Thomas has suffered three ACL injuries and a stroke during his football career, which began at Lackawanna College before transferring to UConn for the 2018 season. He came to Minnesota State in 2020.
Other Courage Award nominees are McKenzie Milton of Florida State, Yohance Burnett of Tulsa, J.J. Weaver of Kentucky and Elijah Hicks of California.
The Mavericks (5-2) host Augustana on Saturday.
Ace golfer
Minnesota State senior Ben Laffen has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s men’s golfer of the week.
Laffen finished 12th at the Fort Hays State Tiger Class, which was played Monday and Tuesday. He shot 77-72-71 (220) to finish at 10-over-par, making seven birdies over the three rounds.
This is the third time this year that Laffen has received the Northern Sun award.
Top diver
Minnesota State freshman Sydney Hanson has been named the Northern Sun diver of the Week for her performance in a meet against Concordia-St. Paul and Southwest Minnesota State last weekend.
Hanson won the 3-meter diving event with 231.95 points. She also finished second in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 217.65.
Hanson is the first Mavericks diver to receive the Northern Sun honor this season.
Minnesota State continues its season at home on Saturday with a double dual against Jamestown and Sioux Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.