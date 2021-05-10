The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State’s McKayla Armbruster and Nick Altermatt were honored by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference as the pitchers of the week, it was announced Monday.
Armbruster, a freshman, received the first weekly honor of her career when she led the Mavericks’ softball team to a pair of wins last week. She pitched two shutouts, including a 1-0 victory against Sioux Falls on Sunday. In those two games, opponents batted just .139.
She is 13-3 this season with a 2.03 earned-run average and 75 strikeouts in 86 innings.
The Mavericks (34-7) begin play in the double-elimination Northern Sun tournament on Thursday at Rochester. The Mavericks, who are seeded second, will get a bye and play an advancing team at 2 p.m.
Altermatt also received his first weekly honor from the Northern Sun after throwing a one-hitter in the baseball team’s 2-0 victory against Sioux Falls on Wednesday. He walked two and struck out 11.
For the season, he is 4-1 with a 1.42 ERA. Opponents are batting .201, and he’s struck out 43 batters in 38 innings.
Minnesota State (32-7) hosts Sioux Falls in a best-of-three series on Thursday and Friday at Bowyer Field. The teams will play a nine-inning game on Thursday, starting at 1:30 p.m., and a second nine-inning game at noon Friday. If the teams split their first two games, a third nine-inning game will be played Friday.
