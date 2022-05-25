Former Minnesota State pole vaulter Kaitlin (Rains) Ladd has been selected for induction into the United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NCAA Division II Hall of Fame.
Ladd was a four-time national champion in the pole vault (2006-07 indoor, 2007-08 indoor, 2008-09 indoor and 2008-09 outdoor) and named the USTFCCCA Division II National Indoor Athlete of the Year in 2008 and 2009.
Ladd was named the Northern Sun’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year. In 2008, Rains set an NCAA record in the indoor pole vault at 14-feet-1 3/4.
Ladd was inducted into the Minnesota State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019. She still holds the school records in the indoor pole vault (14-5 1/4) and outdoor pole vault (13-11 1/4).
