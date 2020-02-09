MANKATO -- Courtney Potter hit a three-run homer as the Minnesota State softball team rallied for a 6-4 victory over Lewis University to wrap up the Minnesota State DII Classic at the Maverick All-Sports Dome on Sunday.
Lewis scored twice in the top of the third inning, but the Mavericks answered in their next at-bat. Carly Esselman's RBI double, and a run-scoring single by Hailey Forshee made it 2-2. Potter's three-run homer put the Mavericks on top.
Esselman had another RBI double in the fourth, again scoring Kayla Moky to make it 6-2.
A couple of Minnesota State errors allowed Lewis to score twice in the top of the seventh.
Esselman finished with three hits. Mackenzie Ward pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts.
In Saturday's games, Minnesota State defeated Northwest Missouri State 7-0 and Emporia State 12-7.
Ward pitched the shutout against Northwest Missouri State, allowing only three hits and striking out nine.
Potter was 2 for 3 and scored two runs, and Esselman had two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Torey Richards and Moky each had an RBI single.
Against Emporia State, McKayla Armbruster was the winning pitcher in relief, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on six hits with three strikeouts.
Esselman was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and a solo homer that sparked a nine-run first inning. Forshee had three hits and three RBIs
Madi Newman, Hannah Hastings, Emma Schifferle and Sydney Nelson each had an RBI.
Minnesota State (4-1) competes in the Emporia State Invitational on Feb. 21-22.
Women's tennis: Mary won each match in straight sets and defeated the Mavericks 7-0 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match at Fargo, North Dakota.
The closest doubles match came at No. 1, where Monika Ryan and Tyanna Washa lost 6-4.
Ryan, Washa and Kjerstin Hall each won a singles match 6-2, 6-1.
Minnesota State (1-2, 0-2 in Northern Sun) plays Minnesota Duluth on Saturday at Duluth.
