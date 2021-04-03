St. Cloud — Ross Indlecoffer went 3 for 5 for the Minnesota State baseball team as the Mavericks defeated St. Cloud State 3-2 in an NSIC game Sunday.
With the win, the Mavericks won the series from the Huskies. The two teams split a doubleheader Friday.
The Mavericks took the lead in the eighth inning when Jack Friedges eventually worked his way home on an error after hitting a double. Adam Schneider went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for MSU.
The Mavericks (15-2, 12-1 in NSIC) play a doubleheader at Southwest Minnesota State Wednesday.
Softball
The Mavericks split a home doubleheader against Mary, winning 6-0 and losing 5-4.
In the win, Mackenzie Ward got the victory in the circle, striking out 16 over six shutout innings. Carly Esselman was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
In the loss, Sydney Nielsen and Torey Richards each had a pair of hits for the Mavericks. Hannah McCarville hit a two-run homer.
The Mavericks (13-4, 2-2 in NSIC) have a doubleheader Wednesday at Winona.
Women’s golf
MSU took third with a two-day score of 683 at the UIU Spring Invitational at the Sunnyside Country Club in Waterloo, Iowa.
Upper Iowa won the event with a score of 658.
Faith Krause (82-84--166) tied for fifth overall and was MSU’s top individual. Alissa Carlson (87-81--168) had MSU’s second-highest score and tied for eighth overall.
Women’s track and field
Makayla Jackson (12.17) won the 100m dash for the Mavericks, as MSU hosted the Maverick Spring Invitational Friday and Saturday.
MSU’s Rose Cramer (24.59) took the 200m dash, while Mackenzie Woodard won the 400m dash at 56.27. Amanda Montplaisir took first in the 1500m run with a time of 4:43.69.
Denisha Cartwright took the 100m hurdles at 13.88 which is currently the top time in Divion II.
In the field events, Katie Taylor had the best toss in the discus, with a provisional qualifying throw of 46.54m, currently the best in the nation. Taylor also won the shot put with a provisional qualifying throw of 14.59m.
Brea Perron won the hammer with a throw of 55.64m, which is a provisional qualifier.
In the vault, Christine Dennison finished first at 3.60m, while Trinity Moore finished first in the long jump with a provisional qualifying mark of 5.86m.
Men’s track and field
Shaheed Hickman (22.05) won the 200m dash for MSU at the Maverick Spring Invitational.
Carter Nesvold won the 400m dash at 49.33, while Ben Schmied finished first in the 800m dash with a time of 1:56.36. Kornelius Klah was the winner in the 400m hurdles at 53.52.
Carson Dittel was first in the vault with a clear of 4.85m, a provisional qualifying mark. Caleb Kath took the long jump at 7.27m, also a provisional qualifier.
Deveyonn Brown won the high jump with a provisional qualifying leap of 2.10m, and Elijah Calderon-Pitchford took the triple jump at 14.21m.
In the hammer throw, Connor McCormick was the winner at 60.32m, a provisional qualifier. Kevin Wu won the javelin at 55.08m.
