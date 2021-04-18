MANKATO -- The Minnesota State softball team swept Minnesota Duluth in an NSIC doubleheader Sunday, winning 7-0 and 2-1.
In the 7-0 win, Sydney Nielsen was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Carly Esselman added two RBIs, while Mackenzie Ward tossed a shutout to get her 13th win of the season in the circle.
Sydney Nelson went 3 for 3 in the 2-1 win, while Katie Bracken got the win in the circle. Hannah Hastings knocked in what was eventually the game-winning run with an RBI single in the first inning.
The Mavericks (22-7, 11-5) host Upper Iowa for a doubleheader Wednesday.
Baseball: The Mavericks took both games in a doubleheader at Upper Iowa, completing a four-game weekend sweep.
In a 5-1 NSIC victory, Jack Waletich led the way for MSU, going 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs. Brendan Knoll pitched six shutout innings to get the win on the mound.
Mikey Fredrickson and Ty Denzer each homered for the Mavericks in a 12-6 nonconference victory. Nick Altermatt got the win for MSU.
The Mavericks play a doubleheader at Wayne State Saturday.
Men's golf: The Mavericks took fifth, shooting 906, at the NSIC Championship at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Mo.
Winona State won with a three-day score of 883.
MSU's Hunter Rebrovich (72-73-73--218) tied for fifth, while Junior Ben Laffen (73-73-74--220) tied for eighth.
Women's golf: MSU tied for third with a score of 650 at the Augustana Spring Invitational at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Sioux Falls won the two-day tournament with a score of 612.
Anna Cihak (76-82--158) tied for 11th as the top MSU individual.
The Mavericks will compete at the NSIC Championship Friday-Sunday at Morton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.