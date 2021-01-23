MARSHALL -- Minnesota State used a 15-2 run to open the second half and defeated Southwest Minnesota State 60-40 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Saturday.
Malik Willingham matched his career-high with 20 points, including six during that early second-half run. He was 7 of 9 from the field.
Quincy Anderson added nine points. Ryland Holt and Brady Williams each had eight rebounds.
The Mavericks (5-2, 4-1 in South Division) play Southwest Minnesota State again Sunday at 1 p.m.
Women's hockey
No. 3 Ohio State scored four goals in the first period and defeated the Mavericks 7-2 in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association game at Columbus, Ohio.
Jamie Nelson scored for the Mavericks in the second period, assisted by Kelsey King. King scored an unassisted goal in the third period.
The Mavericks had 26 shots on goal. Calla Frank saved 16 shots in the first period, and Lauren Barbro finished the game, making 18 saves.
The Mavericks (4-9-1) host Bemidji State on Friday and Saturday.
Men's track & field
The Mavericks opened the indoor season with an 88-29 win against Concordia-St. Paul at Myers Fieldhouse.
Justus Adams won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.27, and Nicholas Sharma won the 60 dash in 7.03. Tanner Maier took first in the mile run in 4:24.93, and Carter Nesvold finished first in the 400 dash in 49.77.
In the 1,000 run, Ben Schmied won in 2:37.53, and Abel Christiansen took first in the 200 dash in 23.21.
Minnesota State also won the 4x400 relay in 3:32.56.
In the field events, Deveyonn Brown won the high jump at 6-feet-8 3/4, tying for the sixth best jump in Division II this season. Carson Dittel finished first in the pole vault at 14-11.
Caleb Kath finished first in the long jump at 22-11 3/4, and Stephen Ayobamidele won the triple jump at 43-9.
Bedale Naba took first in the shot put at 52-11. Nicholas Hudson had a career best of 59-9 3/4 to win the weight throw.
The Mavericks host Winona State in the Mark Schuck Dual on Saturday.
Women's track & field
The Mavericks won 11 of 12 events and claimed a 93.5-14.5 win over Concordia-St. Paul in the Chuck Petersen Dual at Myers Fieldhouse.
Khenadi Jones won the 60 dash in 7.70, while MacKenzie Keune finished first in the 60 hurdles in 8.63, which ranks first in Division II.
In the 200 dash, Rose Cramer won in 25.37, which ranks sixth in Division II, and Tyarra English-Paulson won the 400 dash in 59.97.
Skylar Bragg won the 800 run in 2:24.58. Amanda Montplaisir took first in the mile run in 5:11.25.
Zoe Stone won the high jump at 5-4 1/4, and Christine Dennison took first in the pole vault at 11-3 3/4. In the long jump, Mariah Williams won in 19-1 1/4, which ranks third.
Brea Perron won the shot put at 47-5, which is sixth best, and Kaylee Jensen finished first in the weight throw at 60-4.
The Mavericks hosts Winona State in the Mark Schuck Dual on Saturday.
