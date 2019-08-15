A year ago, senior cornerback Jack Curtis was the only established starter in the Minnesota State secondary.
Ty’Shonan Brooks was starting to get more and more playing time at cornerback, Cole Schroedermeier was untested at safety, Cade Johnson was working at linebacker and safety, and Parrish Marrow was just arriving from San Diego Mesa College.
Four new faces in the secondary to combat all the spread offenses in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference? Sounds like trouble?
Not really. The Mavericks ranked third in the Northern Sun in pass defense, allowing only 200 yards per game.
With all the veterans returning, Marrow said he expects the secondary to be even better this season, no matter how many receivers, tight ends and running backs the offense wants to use to crack the Mavericks’ defense.
“Everybody is more comfortable,” Marrow said, taking a break from this first week of fall camp. “There are a lot of the same faces, and when you’re new, you always want to first in and get approval from your peers.”
Twelve of the other programs in the Northern Sun had more passing yards than rushing yards last season, and eight of those passed for more than twice as many yards as they gained on the ground.
Augustana and Southwest Minnesota State, the Mavericks’ first two opponents, both averaged more than 300 yards passing.
“You almost always have to have five or six defensive backs on the field, with everybody trying to spread you out,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “When you’re facing quick, smaller receivers who are good out in space, you have to have defensive backs with similar skill sets.”
Marrow is transitioning from safety to cornerback, rotating with Brooks and Curtis. The cornerbacks play man-to-man on most defensive plays, while safeties play more zone defense.
“I’ve played cornerback before so it’s not new to me,” Marrow said. “You get a lot more action at corner, which is what I like.”
Spencer Hermus is another veteran at safety, while Jack Leius and Cheyenne Bradford will provide depth on the corners.
“A lot of teams we play have their quarterback back so we have to be much better at our job,” Hoffner said. “We try to confuse them, put pressure on them and make them make decisions they don’t want to make. We need to create turnovers.”
Last season, the Mavericks had 13 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries, helped by the pressure created up front. Schroedermeier led the team with three interceptions, and defensive end Chance Bowen had 11 of the team’s 50 sacks, second best in Division II.
Hoffner said that a key stat for the pass defense is third-down percentage. Opponents were successful on 31% of their third-down plays, which ranked 21st in Division II. The Mavericks’ offense converted on 50 percent of its third-down plays.
“Third-down percentage is the biggest passing stat we look at,” Hoffner said. “It’s a really big deal to get off the field on third down. When you play good quarterbacks, that gets harder.”
Marrow said that communication and trust are two important traits of this secondary. In the season-ending loss to Ferris State, the Mavericks allowed 251 yards and two touchdowns passing, which Marrow said was a learning moment that can help the unit this season.
“If you have a bad play, you have to have a short memory,” he said. “You’re not going to stop everything, but it’s all about how you bounce back. You have to stay locked in.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
