MSU season preview

The Minnesota State men’s hockey team broke new ground in the 2020-21 season, winning its first NCAA Tournament game of the Division l era and reaching the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh.
MSU’s special run ended with a 5-4 loss to St. Cloud State in the national semifinals, but the goal is to be one of the top teams in the country again in 2021-22, and the Mavericks have the roster to do it.
The team’s top four scorers — Julian Napravnik (10-18—28), Nathan Smith (9-16—25), Cade Borchardt (9-15—24) and Reggie Lutz (10-11—21) — are back.
On the blue line, five regulars — Akito Hirose, Jack McNeely, Andy Carroll, Wyatt Aamodt and Jake Livingstone — return.
Senior goaltender Dryden McKay also returns.
In total, 11 players from last season’s roster have left, while 10 new players have entered the program.
“It’s a new beginning, because even though you have guys that return, their roles, hopefully, are evolving. They’re not in the same role that they had the year before,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “When you talk about the infrastructure of your team and what it is in the locker room, we’re asking some guys to step up and take leadership roles, on the ice, off the ice.”
Things will look a lot different from a scheduling standpoint this season for the Mavericks.
MSU now plays in the eight-team Central Collegiate Hockey Association, with most of the same teams that were in the WCHA. St. Thomas joins the new league, while three teams from the old league — Alaska, Alaska-Anchorage and Alabama-Huntsville — are out.
After COVID-19 shortened the regular season in 2020-21, the Mavericks are back to a full schedule this season, complete with several difficult and intriguing nonconference matchups.
MSU opened its season with a road sweep of defending national champion UMass Saturday and Sunday. The Mavericks also have nonconference series scheduled with St. Cloud State, Minnesota-Duluth and Arizona State, along with a trip to the four-team Ice Breaker Tournament Oct. 15-16 in Duluth.
On paper, the schedule will be one of the most difficult MSU has navigated in years.
“It’s an opportunity to look in the mirror and we want to judge ourselves against the best competition that we can,” Hastings said. “There’s no outs in the CCHA regular-season schedule. That, combined with our nonconference schedule, is a challenge we’re looking forward to.”
That full schedule will also presumably be played in front of fans, another change.
For the first two months last season, no fans were allowed at MSU home games. By the end of the season, limited crowds were allowed into the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, but it still wasn’t the same.
The event center will be at full capacity to start this season.
“Last year was definitely memorable for a lot of reasons, but we’re looking forward to getting back to playing out-of-conference games in front of sold-out crowds,” McKay said. “Just getting more of that college experience, that is the reason we all came to MSU.”
