MANKATO -- Jenny Vetter had two goals and a career-high three assists as Minnesota State completed a weekend sweep with a 5-0 victory over Sioux Falls in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's soccer match Sunday at The Pitch.
Vetter leads the Mavericks with 10 goals this season. Allie Williams, Nadia Lowery and Brynn Desens each scored a goal, and Williams had an assist.
Goalkeeper Alexa Rabune made two saves and Mackenzie Rath made ne save.
Minnesota State finished with a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal.
The Mavericks (9-2-0, 6-2-0 in Northern Sun) will host Minnesota Crookston on Friday and Bemidji State on Sunday.
