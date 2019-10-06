MINOT, N.D. — The Minnesota State women's soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak on Sunday, defeating Minot State 5-2 in an NSIC game.
Brynn Desens scored her team-leading sixth goal of the season on a penalty kick to get the scoring started. The No. 4 Mavericks also got first-half goals from Bri Ciaccio, Nadia Lowery and Jenny Vetter. Molly Riley scored in the second half.
Vetter also had two assists.
Minnesota State had a 13-8 shots-on-goal advantage. Mackenzie Rath made six saves for the win.
The Mavericks (7-2, 4-2 in NSIC) will host Southwest Minnesota State at 3 p.m. Friday at The Pitch.
