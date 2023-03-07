CLERMONT, FLA. — The Minnesota State softball team was swept in a doubleheader Tuesday, falling 3-2 to Northwood and 2-0 to Grand Valley State.

In the 3-2 loss, Sydney Nielsen went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Sophia Del Vecchio allowed one earned run over five innings.

In the 2-0 loss, McKayla Armbruster allowed just one earned over six innings.

The Mavericks (9-7) will play Lynn University and Franklin Pierce on Thursday at Leesburg, Florida.

