CLAREMORE, OKLA. — The Minnesota State softball team fell to Rogers State twice on the final day of the NCAA Central Region Tournament Saturday, losing 8-2 and 4-0.
MSU beat Rogers State 3-0 Friday and needed one victory Saturday to advance.
The 8-2 loss was a 15-inning affair, with the Hillcats scoring six runs in the 15th to secure the victory. Torey Richards went 2 for 7 with an RBI in the loss. Mackenzie Ward allowed six earned over 14.1 innings in the circle.
The Hillcats got two runs in both the second and fourth innings in their 4-0 win. For MSU, Courtney Baxter went 2 for 3.
The Mavericks finish the season at 48-14.
