MANKATO — The Minnesota State softball team will be the second seed in the NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament at Edmond, Okla.
Augustana (44-6), which MSU defeated twice in the NSIC Tournament, will be the No. 1 seed in the double elimination tournament. The Mavericks are 2-3 against the Vikings this season. MSU has not played any of the other teams in the region this spring.
The Mavericks (38-8) will play the winner of No. 3 Central Oklahoma (35-12) and No. 6 Arkansas Tech (28-16-1) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
This will be MSU's seventh trip to the NCAA Tournament. MSU has a 37-35 all-time record in NCAA Tournament games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.