MANKATO — The Minnesota State softball team split an NSIC doubleheader with Upper Iowa Tuesday, winning 5-3 and losing 6-4 at The Diamond.
In the victory, Ava Smithson went 1 for 2 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs. McKayla Armbruster allowed three earned runs in a complete-game effort to get the win in the circle.
In the loss, Smithson and Ellie Tallman each went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
The Mavericks (19-13, 8-6 in NSIC) play a doubleheader at Bemidji State Saturday.
