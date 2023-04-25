WINONA — Gianna Lara hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to give Minnesota State a 6-5 win in the opener and led to a doubleheader sweep of Winona State Tuesday.

The Mavericks scored five runs in the first inning of Game 1, highlighted by Ava Smithson’s solo home run and a three-run triple by Sydney Nielsen. Lara also had a sacrifice fly.

After Winona State tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, Lara hit a two-out home run for a 6-5 victory.

McKayla Armbruster earned the win, striking out seven in eight innings.

In the second game, which Minnesota State won 4-2, Kacy Nickerson was the winning pitcher, giving up eight hits in a complete game.

Smithson had an RBI double in the third inning. In the fifth, Emma Danielson had an RBI single, and Lara followed with a two-run single.

Minnesota State (28-16, 17-9 in Northern Sun) hosts doubleheaders with Minot State on Saturday and Mary on Sunday to finish the regular season.

