WINONA — Gianna Lara hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to give Minnesota State a 6-5 win in the opener and led to a doubleheader sweep of Winona State Tuesday.
The Mavericks scored five runs in the first inning of Game 1, highlighted by Ava Smithson’s solo home run and a three-run triple by Sydney Nielsen. Lara also had a sacrifice fly.
After Winona State tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, Lara hit a two-out home run for a 6-5 victory.
McKayla Armbruster earned the win, striking out seven in eight innings.
In the second game, which Minnesota State won 4-2, Kacy Nickerson was the winning pitcher, giving up eight hits in a complete game.
Smithson had an RBI double in the third inning. In the fifth, Emma Danielson had an RBI single, and Lara followed with a two-run single.
Minnesota State (28-16, 17-9 in Northern Sun) hosts doubleheaders with Minot State on Saturday and Mary on Sunday to finish the regular season.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.