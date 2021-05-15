ROCHESTER — The Minnesota State softball team beat Augustana to win the NSIC Tournament Saturday.
After beating the Vikings Friday, the Mavericks lost the first game to the Vikings Saturday 5-0. Mackenzie Ward took the loss, allowing five earned runs over 4.1 innings.
McKayla Armbruster allowed only one earned run over 6.1 innings to get the victory in MSU’s 4-2 win in the second game.
The Mavericks were able to extend their lead to 4-0 with a three-run sixth, highlighted by Hannah McCarville’s two-run single.
With the win, MSU (38-8) automatically qualifies for the NCAA Regional, which begins Wednesday in Edmond, Okla. The Mavericks will learn their opponent during the NCAA softball selection show at 9 p.m. Sunday.
