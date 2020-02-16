BISMARCK, N.D. — The Minnesota State women’s swim and dive team finished second at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships with 805.5 points Saturday.
St. Cloud State won the meet with 893.5 points.
Anja Enervold and Katie Streiff each won individual events for MSU on the meet's final day.
Enervold took the 200 backstroke at 2:03.45, and Streiff won the 100 IM with a time of 58.22. St. Cloud State’s Alexis Burroughs tied Streiff for first in the event.
Emily Bollendorf, Darah Coleman, Emily Goodman, Ayla Taylor, Emelia Selky, Enervold, and Streiff each earned all-conference honors for the Mavericks.
The NCAA championships begin Wednesday, March 11 in Geneva, Ohio. The field will be announced Wednesday, Feb. 26.
