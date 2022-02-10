SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Minnesota State women’s swimming and diving won two events on Day 2 of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships on Thursday.
The Mavericks lead the meet with 511.5 points, followed by St. Cloud State at 435 and Augustana at 374.5 points.
The Mavericks' Nicole Beckman won the 100-yard butterfly in 55.42, with teammate Kate Flynn next at 55.53.
Minnesota State's team of Abby Gronholz, Darah Coleman, Beckman and Flynn won the 400 medley relay in 3:45.23, which tied the conference record.
The meet continues through Saturday.
