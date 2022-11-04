MANKATO — Charlotte Akervik scored two goals for the Minnesota State women's hockey team in a 4-1 nonconference victory over Sacred Heart Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Jamie Nelson and Taylor Otremba each scored for the Mavericks, and Madison Mashuga added two assists.
Shots on goal favored MSU 29-17. Lauren Barbro made 16 saves in goal.
The Mavericks (4-7, 3-7 in WCHA) finish their series with Sacred Heart at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
